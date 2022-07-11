This Is Missouri’s Most Popular Cocktail

Everyone has a favorite cocktail, that one drink you can't help but order, no matter what bar you visit. Some believe a person's favorite cocktail says a lot about them. Are you sweet? A little spicy? Maybe even an old soul?

Likewise, a state's favorite cocktail can say a lot about the people who live there. So, what's Missouri's favorite drink? Guilty Eats is here to help us find out. They compiled a list of the most popular cocktails in every state and named the Margarita as Missouri's cocktail of choice. Here's what they had to say about the drink:

Here we go – twins with Illinois, am I right?! While we already know the classic version of this delicious mixed drink cocktail, here’s a fruity watermelon-y twist on it nonetheless: Tequila, watermelon (duh), Triple Sec, lime juice, limes, honey, ice, and salt! Drinks and bottoms up!

While the Margarita has become one of the most famous cocktails in the world, it's hard to say definitively who created the drink. Some sat it was created in 1938 by a Mexican restaurant owner, while others believe a Texas socialite first mixed the drink at a house patty in Mexico. While we may not be able to agree on its origins, I think we can all agree on its deliciousness.