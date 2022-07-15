This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Ohio

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actress Halle Berry as the most famous celeb from the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about her:

Actress Halle Berry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1966 and grew up in Bedford. She was named after a local department store chain, Halle Brothers. Berry won the Miss Teen All-American Pageant and was a runner-up in the Miss USA Pageant. This led to a modeling career, which in turn, led to a TV series, Living Dolls, and an acting career. Berry has appeared in numerous feature films, including Gothika, Catwoman, Jungle Fever, Cloud Atlas and Swordfish. She was the first African-American actress to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball. Berry also plays Storm in the X-Men franchise.