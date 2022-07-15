This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Ohio

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 15, 2022

Film reel and movie clapper on wooden background
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actress Halle Berry as the most famous celeb from the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about her:

Actress Halle Berry was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1966 and grew up in Bedford. She was named after a local department store chain, Halle Brothers. Berry won the Miss Teen All-American Pageant and was a runner-up in the Miss USA Pageant. This led to a modeling career, which in turn, led to a TV series, Living Dolls, and an acting career. Berry has appeared in numerous feature films, including Gothika, Catwoman, Jungle Fever, Cloud Atlas and Swordfish. She was the first African-American actress to win an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball. Berry also plays Storm in the X-Men franchise.
Halle Berry Accepts The Sixth Annual #SeeHer Award At 2022 Critics' Choice Awards
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.