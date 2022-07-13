This Is The Most Famous Movie Filmed In Ohio

For some reason, it always feels special when a movie is set in your state. Maybe it's because you feel a little closer to the action, like you have the inside scoop. I, for one, always point at the screen and yell, "That's where I'm from!" every time a movie so much as mentions my home state. If you're anything like me, you might be curious to know all about the most renowned movies that have been filmed where you call home.

Luckily for us, Ranker compiled a list of the most famous movies filmed in most of the U.S. states. So, what's the most iconic movie to come out of Ohio? They found 1994's The Shawshank Redemption is the most popular movie shot in the Buckeye State. Here's what they had to say about it:

Frank Darabont’s syrupy 1994 Stephen King adaptation, The Shawshank Redemption, centers on the inmates of the invented Shawshank State Penitentiary. At its center is the relationship between Morgan Freeman's Red and Tim Robbins's Andy Dufresne, whose growing admiration for one another and refusal to be broken by the oppressive conditions inside the prison gradually build to Andy's (spoiler alert) famous escape. Today, the film is regarded as one of the best of the '90s, and it netted seven Oscar nominations. The actual Ohio State Reformatory served as the double for Shawshank, with additional sequences filmed around Mansfield. The U.S. Virgin Island of St. Croix stood in for the idyllic Zihuatanejo.

Looking for more? Check out the full list here.