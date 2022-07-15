This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Wisconsin

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 15, 2022

Film reel and movie clapper on wooden background
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actor Mark Ruffalo as the most famous celeb from the Badger State. Here's what they had to say about him:

Actor Mark Ruffalo was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 1967. He grew up in Virginia and California, eventually settling in Los Angeles, where he took acting classes at the Stella Adler Conservatory and co-founded the Orpheus Theatre Company. Ruffalo appeared in small film roles but had to work as a bartender for a decade to make ends meet. His breakthrough role came in an off-Broadway play, This Is Our Youth. This led to larger and lead roles in movies, including Wind Walkers and The Last Castle. Ruffalo appeared in a number of critically acclaimed and successful films, including The Kids Are Alright, Shutter Island, Zodiac, Reservation Road and Spotlight. His role as Dr. Bruce Banner (aka The Hulk) in the Avengers franchise made him a box-office star. Ruffalo continues to appear on the stage and in movies.
The Adam Project New York Special Screening
Photo: Getty Images
