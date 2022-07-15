This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Illinois

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Illinois, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Illinois is Henry's Rabbit Ranch in Staunton.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"As you make your way down Route 66, considered to be one of the best road trips in the world, you’ve got to make time for a stop at Henry’s Rabbit Ranch. Created by Richard Henry, a man with a passion for rabbits, this bizarre place not only has actual bunny rabbits but VWs and all sorts of collectibles."

For more information regarding the weirdest tourist attraction in each state visit HERE.