This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Michigan

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Michigan, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Michigan is the Nun Doll Museum at the Shrine Of The Cross In The Woods located in Indian River.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"The Nun Doll Museum overshadows the beauty of the nearby National Shrine Of The Cross In The Woods. The rather odd institution displays more than 525 dolls and 20 mannequins, all wearing nun habits and other traditional religious garb, collected over decades to preserve Catholic heritage."

