This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Minnesota

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Minnesota, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Minnesota is the Largest Ball of Twine found in Darwin.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"While there is more than one massive ball of twine, this one is the largest wound by one man. You can find this giant twine ball (that even captivated the attention of “Weird Al” Yankovic and inspired one of his songs) while passing through the town of Darwin."

