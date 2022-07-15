This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Missouri

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Missouri, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Missouri is Boat Henge in Easley.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"A nautical version of Stonehenge, BoatHenge is a unique work of lawn art that sits along the Missouri River in Easley. Not exactly the best imitation of one of the English Countryside’s most famous sites, the boats are stuck into the ground and standing up at Coopers Landing campground."

For more information regarding the weirdest tourist attraction in each state visit HERE.