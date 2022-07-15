This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Nebraska

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second, there are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Nebraska, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Nebraska is Car Henge located in Alliance. This attraction is also ranked as the weirdest overall tourist destination in the state.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"One of several mimics of England’s Stonehenge, Carhenge is made up of 39 vintage cars covered with gray spray paint. This bizarre tourist attraction was created by geologist Jim Reinders who spent time studying the structure of the real Stonehenge. He decided to build it as a memorial to his father, who once lived on the farm where the site now stands. A visitor center was even added, with tens of thousands stopping by to see it every year."

