This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Ohio

There are two types of road trippers. First, there are those in it for the journey. These are the people that research cool stops along the way and make sure to hit every single one of them before making it to their destination. Second are those who are in it for the destination. These people are so excited to get to their destination that they cannot be bothered with road side attractions along the way. Regardless of which type of road tripper you identify with the most, roadside attractions are here to stay. Of all the roadside attractions in Ohio, this one is ranked as the weirdest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the weirdest roadside attraction in all of Ohio is The Worlds Largest Basket located in Newark. This attraction is a total of seven stories tall!

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the attraction:

"The former headquarters of the Longaberger Company along State Route 16 is a seven-story building that serves as the world’s largest basket. It’s a very unique piece of architecture that remained even after the organization shut down."

For more information regarding the weirdest tourist attraction in each state visit HERE.