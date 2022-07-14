This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In Ohio

There are few things more satisfying than a basket of crispy, golden fries that are seasoned properly and cooked to perfection. Fries are versatile to people with varying dietary restrictions. Wether you eat meat, are a vegetarian, or you follow a keto diet, fries are able to be consumed. The only people that are unable to consume processed potatoes are those who follow a paleo diet. Fries are not only a staple side, but they provide customers with options. Some fries are known for their seasoning, while others are known for their shape. Regardless of your preference, this restaurant serves the best french fries in the state.

According to a list compiled by Mashed, Melt Bar And Grilled serves the best fries in the entire state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best fries in all of Ohio:

"Melt Bar and Grilled is a mini-empire in Ohio, mostly known for its shocking grilled cheese concoctions, but the fries are the perfect accompaniment to that creamy masterpiece. Classic fries come with every grilled cheese order, or you can shift gears and go for the hangover fries — topped with pulled pork, cheese, gravy, and a fried egg. Spoon University named them the best in Ohio. And Kim D. on Yelp says, "The Hangover Fries are a meal within themselves and to die for."

