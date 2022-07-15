This Is The Weirdest Roadside Attraction In Tennessee

Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer.

Trips To Discover compiled a list of the "weirdest" and most interesting roadside attraction in each state, including a unique spot right here in Tennessee. According to the site:

"Sometimes weird is good. After all, how boring would like be if everything was 'normal?' The U.S. has quite a few oddities, many of which are best explored on a road trip."

So what is the "weirdest" roadside attraction in Tennessee?

Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park

Located in someone's backyard in Bluff City, in East Tennessee, the Backyard Terrors Dinosaur Park offers guests a chance travel back in time to see what it would look like if dinosaurs still roamed through the trees.

Here's what Trips To Discover had to say:

"Bluff City resident Chris Kastner created a dinosaur park in his own backyard. The six wooded acres are filled with more than 70 life-size dinosaurs that were designed for fun rather than profit. The parks runs entirely on donations."

Check out the full list here to see the most interesting roadside attractions in each state.