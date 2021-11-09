This Tennessee Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State

No road trip is complete without a stop at a diner. It's hard to beat a cheeseburger charred on a griddle or an old fashioned breakfast scramble cooked in grease from that morning's bacon.

Love Food recently compiled a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state, including one nostalgic restaurant in Tennessee.

"From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we've rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."

So which roadside diner was named the best in Tennessee?

The Arcade Restaurant