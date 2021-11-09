This Tennessee Restaurant Is The Best Roadside Diner In The State
By Sarah Tate
November 10, 2021
No road trip is complete without a stop at a diner. It's hard to beat a cheeseburger charred on a griddle or an old fashioned breakfast scramble cooked in grease from that morning's bacon.
Love Food recently compiled a list of the most charming roadside diners in each state, including one nostalgic restaurant in Tennessee.
"From roadside restaurants with unique and colorful decor to diners in buildings that are attractions in themselves, we've rounded up the most charming roadside diner in each US state."
So which roadside diner was named the best in Tennessee?
The Arcade Restaurant
The Arcade Restaurant in Memphis is an old-school diner that hasn't changed much since undergoing renovations in the '50s. Here's what Love Food had to say about the best roadside diner in Tennessee:
"Memphis' oldest cafe was opened in 1919 by Speros Zepatos, who had moved to the city from Greece. It was updated in 1954 by his son Harry and has barely been touched since – and that's what people love about it. It's a genuine old-school diner and a local landmark that's also featured featured in films including Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line. Oh, and Elvis ate here. Customers describe classics like country fried steak and sweet potato pancakes as divine."
