Watch North Carolina Woman Win $2 Million In Spin-To-Win Game

A woman in North Carolina is officially a millionaire after winning $2 million in a spin to win game.

Rosa Lilly, of Mount Gilead, "just had a feeling" that she was going to win the grand prize in the Bigger $pin Live Event on Wednesday (July 13). She found out she was going to try her lucky at spinning the giant wheel after purchasing her lucky scratch-off ticket from Wilder Grocery on North Main Street.

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Lilly received $50,000 after first winning her prize, but the spin added another $1,950,000 to her total for a whopping $2 million grand prize. She is the fourth lucky player to spin for the $2 million prize, but was the first person to actually win the grand prize. After taxes, she took home $1,420,274.

"I was so happy, that was my lucky day," she said.

With the life-changing prize in hand, she already has an idea of how to spend it. When asked what she plans on doing with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to take a vacation to the Bahamas as well as buy a new Lexus and remodel her house. She also wants to give some of the money to her family and church.

"I'm so excited right now it just feels great," she said.

Check out Lilly's lucky spin in the video below!