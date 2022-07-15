YoungBoy Never Broke Again Receives Verdict In Federal Gun Case

By Tony M. Centeno

July 15, 2022

YoungBoy Never Broke Again
Photo: Getty Images

A jury has found YoungBoy Never Broke Again not guilty in his federal gun case in California.

TMZ confirmed NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was cleared of the sole gun charge on Friday, July 15, after a three-day trial. According to the outlet, the rapper put his head and down and started to cry as the verdict was read to the court. The jury found him not guilty of illegal firearms possession after he was arrested for having a loaded FN .45 caliber pistol under the backseat floorboard of his Maybach following a brief pursuit by police around Los Angeles back in March 2021.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again's success in court occurred after the trial started off with a win. A judge had ruled that prosecutors could not use his songs lyrics against him during the trial. The Baton Rouge native had been on house arrest since he was granted bond in his Louisiana case back in October of last year. Gaulden spent seven months in jail, even after he was granted bond in California for the gun possession case.

Outside of the court room, YoungBoy was met by plenty of fans who had showed up to support him. His legal team actually got the crowd excited when he announced that their client was not guilty. The Sincerly, Kentrell rapper has one more case to worry about in Louisiana before he can finally move on from his legal issues. The trial for his other case was delayed due to the one in California. There will be a status conference for the Baton Rouge case on August 2.

See footage of NBA YoungBoy outside of the court room with his fans after the verdict below.

