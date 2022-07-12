YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Lyrics Won't Be Used Against Him In Gun Case

Prosecutors attempted to use lyrics simply because both songs reference the FN .45 caliber pistol he was caught with last year. YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on March 22, 2021 after they made an attempt to apprehend him for an outstanding federal warrant. Police tried to pull him over after he left his home in L.A. but the rapper reportedly led them on a brief chase before the rapper continued the chase on foot.



YoungBoy was discovered by police in helicopters and K-9 dogs later on while the gun was found in the backseat floorboard of the Maybach he was driving. He was taken into custody by the FBI and was later granted bond in California but a judge in Louisiana ordered him to remain behind bars due to another gun case in Baton Rouge. In October 2021, the rapper was granted bond in Louisiana and place on house arrest.



The judge's recent decision is a victory for not just YoungBoy Never Broke Again, but for other artists like Young Thug and Gunna, who are currently facing numerous charges from their RICO case. Prosecutors in their cases plan to use lyrics from their songs to support the charges against the rappers. In New York, the "Rap Lyrics on Trial" bill was passed in House, which prevents police and prosecutors from charging rap artists with crimes based on their song lyrics. However, the bill still needs to be passed in the NY State Assembly before it can be enacted into law.



YoungBoy Never Broke Again's trial is expected to last for four days. He faces years in prison if he's convicted in California and Louisiana.

