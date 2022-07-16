Is Taylor Swift's ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Eligible For A Grammy Next Year?

Could Taylor Swift's re-recording of Red be eligible for a Grammy next year?

On Thursday (July 14), the Recording Academy posted its “rules and guidelines” handbook online and in the section for album guidelines it stated: “Updated, revised or expanded versions of previously submitted albums will not be eligible.” However, Billboard asked them directly if Swift's album would be eligible and they confirmed that yes, Red (Taylor’s Version) will be eligible for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The reason why? They simply responded, "as it is a new recording.”

According to Billboard, this would be the first re-recording of an album to be nominated for album of the year and it would also be Swift's fifth nomination in the category. They also point out that it's a "strong contender" for album of the year and best country album. Nominations will be officially announced on Nov. 15.

Swift recently dropped her new single "Carolina" for the film Where The Crawdads Sing. Olivia Newman, the film's director, revealed in an interview that Swift only used instruments available before the 1950s so that the track could have an authentic sound. "[Taylor] wrote this gorgeous letter to us explaining how they chose instruments that were only available before 1953 and she recorded it in one take the way they recorded songs at the time," she said.