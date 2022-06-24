Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Carolina' From 'Where The Crawdads Sing'

Taylor Swift just dropped her newest single, a haunting ballad called "Carolina" that will be featured in the upcoming Reese Witherspoon-produced film Where the Crawdads Sing.

Fans got their first peek at the track when the trailer dropped earlier this year, though the full song wasn't available to listen to until Friday (June 24). According to People, "Carolina" was completely written by the Folklore singer and was produced by frequent collaborator and The National's Aaron Dessner.

Swift dropped the official visualizer for the track, which opens with a simple guitar plucking along as she croons, "Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins/ Lost I was born, lonesome I came/ Lonesome I'll always stay." She moves into the weaving chorus with, "Into the mis, into the clouds/ Don't leave/ I'll make a fist, I'll make it count/ And there are places I will never, ever go/ And things that only Carolina will ever know."

Check out the video below.