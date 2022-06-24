Taylor Swift Drops New Song 'Carolina' From 'Where The Crawdads Sing'
By Sarah Tate
June 24, 2022
Taylor Swift just dropped her newest single, a haunting ballad called "Carolina" that will be featured in the upcoming Reese Witherspoon-produced film Where the Crawdads Sing.
Fans got their first peek at the track when the trailer dropped earlier this year, though the full song wasn't available to listen to until Friday (June 24). According to People, "Carolina" was completely written by the Folklore singer and was produced by frequent collaborator and The National's Aaron Dessner.
Swift dropped the official visualizer for the track, which opens with a simple guitar plucking along as she croons, "Oh, Carolina creeks running through my veins/ Lost I was born, lonesome I came/ Lonesome I'll always stay." She moves into the weaving chorus with, "Into the mis, into the clouds/ Don't leave/ I'll make a fist, I'll make it count/ And there are places I will never, ever go/ And things that only Carolina will ever know."
Check out the video below.
On Friday, Swift took to Instagram to share her excitement that "Carolina" was now available for fans to hear.
"About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally," she said. "The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness... and the world's betrayal of it."
She continued, "I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then [Dessner] and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. 'Carolina' is out now 🥺"
Earlier this month, director Olivia Newman said that Swift wrote "Carolina" specifically for the film and presented it to the team, also revealing a unique aspect of the singer's process creating the song, saying she only used instruments available before the 1950s to lend an authentic sound to the track.
"[Taylor] wrote this gorgeous letter to us explaining how they chose instruments that were only available before 1953 and she recorded it in one take the way they recorded songs at the time," she said.
Based on the Delia Owens novel of the same, Where the Crawdads Sing tells the story of a Kya, portrayed by Under the Banner of Heaven's Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was abandoned by her family when she was young.
The trailer for Where the Crawdads Sing, in theaters July 15, can be seen in the video below.