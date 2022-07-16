Ivana Trump's Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

Ivana Trump, the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, died from blunt impact injuries" to the torso. New York City's medical examiner determined that her death was accidental and was the result of a fall down a flight of stairs in her home.

Trump was found unresponsive on Thursday (July 14) and was declared deceased at the scene. She was 73.

Zach Erdem, owner of 75 Main in Southampton, told the New York Post that Ivana had been dealing with hip issues in recent weeks.

"There was something going on with her hip, she couldn't walk," Erdem told the paper.

"She was going to come two weeks ago, but she was feeling bad," he added. "She said she wasn't feeling well."

Ivana married Donald Trump in 1977. They had three kids together, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, before divorcing in 1990.

"Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion, and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children, and ten grandchildren," the Trump family said in a statement.