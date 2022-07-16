Watch: BTS' Suga Joins PSY For A Surprise Performance Of 'That That'

BTS' Suga made a surprise appearance at PSY's latest show and fans are going wild.

PSY is currently on his Summer Swag 2022 tour and on Saturday (July 16) he played at the Jasmil Olympic stadium in Seoul, South Korea. However, he shocked the audience when he brought out Suga to play their collab "That That." The track dropped back in April and was produced and co-written by Suga. Now, the rapper is gearing up to release a solo project after BTS announced they would be taking a break to focus on their solo careers.

Watch fan-shot videos of the performance below: