Cameron Smith Wins First Major At 150th Open Championship

Australian golfer Cameron Smith won his first career major after a historic final round at the 150th Open Championship on Sunday (July 17).

Smith shot 8-under on Sunday, carding 64 for the second time during the four-day tournament and finishing at 20-under, edging Cameron Young (-19) and Rory McIlroy (-18).

Earlier this year, Smith tied Shane Lowry for third at the The Masters, having previously finished second at the 2020 installment of the Major tournament.

Smith posted a 30 on the final nine holes of Sunday's event, which tied as the lowest back-nine score for any major champion in history and his 268 tournament score was the lowest ever for an Open Championship held at St. Andrews, which is the most frequent host coarse for the event.

Smith began Sunday trialing leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland by four strokes before birdieing on the second and fifth holes.

The Australian later birdied on holes 10-15, as well as the final 18th hole, otherwise shooting for par on every other hole to finish with a score of 64.

Young began his day with a bogey before shooting for birdie on five of his next six holes. The American bogeyed on the ninth hole, which was followed by three birdies on his next five holes, as well as an eagle on the final 18th hole.

McIlroy shot for birdie on the fifth and 10th hole and for par on all other holes during Sunday's match.