Haunting Messages Found At Gabby Petito Memorial

Haunting messages was found at the memorial for Gabby Petito near where her body was found.

The Sun shared several photos from the site which depict rocks in the shape of a cross near Spread Creek, Wyoming, which features messages that include, "rest in peace sweet Gabby," "God bless" and rest in paradise."

"Gabby Petito. Such a beautiful soul taken way too soon," a message at the memorial site states. "You are loved and will never be forgotten."

"RIP Gabby. You made your mark on us," another message states.

The messages come shortly after authorities released the bombshell notebook in which Petito's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, admitted to killing her, claiming he took her life because she had an injury and refused to let him get help, which has been questioned by people following the months-long case.

On October 12, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue -- who performed an autopsy on Petito -- announced her death was ruled as a death by strangulation and the manner of death to be a homicide during a press conference.

Laundrie, the lone person of interest in connection to Petito's disappearance and death, was discovered weeks later at the Carlton Reserve campsite near his family's Florida home and confirmed to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, his family's attorney, Steve Bertolino, confirmed to TMZ.

Dr. Blue said Petito's death is believed to have occurred 3-4 weeks prior to her remains being found on September 19 and confirmed to match her days later.

Dr. Blue confirmed the ruling was made while working alongside local and federal authorities. No other information will be released in adherence with state law.

Laundrie was the center of a publicized search by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local authorities at the Carlton Reserve prior to his remains being discovered.

Dr. Blue said local law enforcement would decide who would be charged in connection to Petito's homicide case.

On September 30, police released additional bodycam footage which showed Petito telling an officer that an argument with Laundrie got physical.

The footage stems from the incident on August 12 in Moab, Utah in which police made contact with Petito and Laundrie after a bystander called the Moab Police Department and reported seeing a man hitting a woman.