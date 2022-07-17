Lil Uzi Vert Updates Pronouns In Instagram Bio

Lil Uzi Vert has updated their pronouns on Instagram to "they/them."

The "20 Min" rapper, who previously went by "he/him," added the pronouns to their IG bio with the app's recent pronoun labels feature on Saturday (July 16.) Instagram added the feature in 2021 as a way to be inclusive of gender identity, and now people can add up to four gender identities in their bio. The news comes just after Lil Uzi surprise dropped a new song titled "Space Cadet," via XXL Mag. "I am a Space cadet the geek that real," they wrote on Twitter announcing the track. The Philadelphia rapper has several upcoming music projects including an EP named Red & White and a new album P!NK.

See a screenshot of the change to Uzi's profile below: