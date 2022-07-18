3 Washington Resorts Ranked Among The Top 15 In The Western U.S.

Three resorts located in Washington state are getting the spotlight thanks to Travel + Leisure. The website rolled out its annual lists of the best resorts, but because there's so much competition, they broke it down by region.

"Every year for our World's Best Awards survey, T+L asks readers to weigh in on travel experiences around the globe — to share their opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, cruise ships, spas, airlines, and more," according to the website. "Properties were classified as city hotel, resort, or safari lodge based on their locations and amenities."

Three Washington resorts landed on the Top 15 list dedicated to the Western region:

Writers also gave a special shoutout to Willow's Lodge. Here's what they said about the resort:

"A few properties on the list offer access to another highlight of the western states: wine. Willows Lodge (No. 8) is not set directly among the vines, but its home in Woodinville, just outside Seattle, is still the beating heart of Washington's viticulture industry, with 130-plus wineries (and their tasting rooms) using grapes from around the state. 'The rooms and service were absolutely amazing,' one voter remarked. 'We will definitely be staying here again.'"

