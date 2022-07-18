Chicago Rated Second Best City To 'Stuff Your Face' At In The World

Windy City natives know just how good the food in Chicago really is. The cuisine is so unique to the area that it cannot be duplicated anywhere else. There is a reason that "Chicago-style" is put in front of pizza, hot dog, and other items made in a way that only this city can claim.

According to a list compiled by TimeOut, Chicago is the second best city in the world for stuffing your face.

Here is what TimeOut had to say about putting together the data to find the best cities in the world for stuffing your face:

"If you’re the kind of traveller that spends half your trip researching places to eat, listen up. Earlier this year, we asked our readers to take part in the Time Out Index, our survey of more than 20,000 city-dwellers across the world. Respondents were grilled on things as diverse as sustainability, transport and romance, plus the quality of their restaurants and bars. Now, we’ve sifted through the results, and we can reveal the best places across the globe for food. In joint second place are Chicago and Porto, both famous for traditional dishes (deep dish pizza, francesinhas) as well as cutting-edge dining. And that’s followed by another tie, between Lyon (France’s true food capital) and São Paulo."

For a full list of the best cities to stuff your face in, visit HERE.