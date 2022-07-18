Doorbell Video Footage Shows Delivery Person Collapse In Extreme Heat

A Ring doorbell video captured in Arizona shows a UPS driver collapsing while making deliveries in extreme heat.

Scottsdale resident Brian Enriquez shared the surveillance footage with NBC affiliate KPNX in Mesa, which shows a delivery person walk up to his front door, bend down to place the package on the doorstep and fall over in a sitting position where he sits before lying down on the porch.

The driver is then seen getting back on his feet, ringing the doorbell and staggering out of the scene.

“I was concerned for the fact that he was coming, stumbling to the door,” Enriquez told KPNX. “Had I gotten to my phone sooner, I could have talked to him through my Ring, but he had already left the property at that point.”

Enriquez told the news station that he called local police and UPS to let them know about the driver, who UPS later confirmed was "fine" in a statement obtained by NBC News.

"UPS drivers are trained to work outdoors and for the effects of hot weather," the statement read. "Our employee used his training to be aware of his situation and contact his manager for assistance, who immediately provided assistance."

"Our package delivery vehicles make frequent stops, making air conditioning ineffective."

An investigation conducted by NBC News in 2019 revealed that more than 100 UPS employees were hospitalized due to heat-related injuries between 2015 and 2018, with 16 employees saying they experienced heat-related illnesses and were still encouraged to keep going, despite the company having heat protocols in place.

Arizona has recently experienced a heat wave, which included temperatures in Scottsdale reaching 110 degrees last Thursday (July 14) and exceeding 100 degrees nearly every day for more than a month.

The recent heat wave comes after Maricopa County experienced a record-high number of heat-related deaths in 2021, according to KPNX.