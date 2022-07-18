Eddie Vedder Stops Pearl Jam Show To Eject Angry Fan: 'No Violence Allowed'

Eddie Vedder will not tolerate violence of any kind at a Pearl Jam show. The band is currently on tour in Europe, and during a stop Zurich the frontman halted the performance midway through "Animal" to call out and ultimately eject an angry fan who began hitting another concertgoer after getting frustrated that he was filming everything.

“Turn the lights on, please,” Vedder said. “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey – I saw the whole thing, I know, it was annoying you. You were bummed out ’cause he was filming the whole time."

“Has it been the whole show or just now? Just now when I came over? Was it the whole time? Yeah, you’re filming everyone,” he continued “The thing is, I know it upset you, but you can’t f**kin’ hit him in the back of head either, even though you’re a woman. I appreciate the fact that you can be strong. Quit hitting him — you’re out of here. Violence is not allowed."

“I’m sorry ma’am, there’s no violence allowed," he reiterated. "You could’ve waved to me, I was lookin’ right at you. Sorry about that, it’s just not cool, we’re not hittin’ people here. Sorry.”

Pearl Jam will wrap up their European tour this week and head back to North America in September. See a full list of dates here and watch Vedder kick out the unruly fan above.