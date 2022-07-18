Guns N' Roses Dedicate Tour To Taylor Hawkins: 'It’s Just A Simple Gesture'

On Friday (July 15), Guns N' Roses played the last date of their European tour, and over the weekend Axl Rose shared a statement on Twitter dedicating the run of shows to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“It’s just a simple gesture n’ it’s awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r [sic] respects, we’d like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins,” he wrote. “Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n’ always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and our hearts go out to his family, friends, band mates and everyone who loves him.”

Elsewhere in the message, Rose thanked Carrie Underwood and spoke out against Russia's invasion of Ukraine. See his tweet below.