Halle Bailey Shares Exciting Solo Music Update

Good news for Halle Bailey fans! The singer teased new solo music on her recent YouTube channel launch.

“It’s Halle here. It’s a beautiful Sunday and I just wanted to let y’all know that I just made a Youtube channel!" she said in her introductory video. "I am gonna be dropping music soon — I wanna show you guys me in the studio, what my creative process has been like, as well as just showing you all whatever else you wanna see. My life every single day has been so much fun recently so why not come watch? OK? Come subscribe, love you, love you.” This would be the "Do It" singer's first solo music project outside of Chloe x Halle.

Watch the video below: