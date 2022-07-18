Halle Bailey Shares Exciting Solo Music Update
By Yashira C.
Good news for Halle Bailey fans! The singer teased new solo music on her recent YouTube channel launch.
“It’s Halle here. It’s a beautiful Sunday and I just wanted to let y’all know that I just made a Youtube channel!" she said in her introductory video. "I am gonna be dropping music soon — I wanna show you guys me in the studio, what my creative process has been like, as well as just showing you all whatever else you wanna see. My life every single day has been so much fun recently so why not come watch? OK? Come subscribe, love you, love you.” This would be the "Do It" singer's first solo music project outside of Chloe x Halle.
Watch the video below:
Halle has several exciting projects in the works including none other than her role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. In an interview last month, Mellisa McCarthy, who plays Ursula in the film, revealed that she "burst out crying" when hearing Halle singing on set. “I had a truly, really — not weird reaction, just overwhelming," she said. "It’s so beautiful and it’s from such a — it’s just different. That girl has got roots down and she sings from her heart. When I heard it, there were like seven of us that just burst out crying because we had not heard it.”