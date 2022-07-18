Halsey Launches Affordable Second Makeup Brand 'AF94'

By Yashira C.

July 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey is launching a second makeup brand described as the “cute and bratty younger sibling” to About-Face Beauty — AF94!

The "Bad At Love" singer shared the exciting announcement to Instagram on Monday (July 18) with a vibrant video showing off the products. "Fun, easy, and accessible products; and I promise you’re gonna want them all,🍋🧸🌈 reads the caption. The makeup line will be available at Walmart starting on July 25. AF94's Instagram account describes the line as “a new made-to-play makeup brand dreamt up by @iamhalsey. All-day, high-impact color built for self-expression in clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas. Plus—the entire collection is under $10.”

Halsey's first makeup brand, About-Face Beauty, launched in early 2021. According to Billboard, the brand is vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances. The singer made it a point that “makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.”

See the promo video below:

Halsey recently collaborated with Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams on Calvin Harris' newest track "Stay With Me." "Hey, it's a mess out there/ They can leave, but we don't care/ We'll stay, I'm good right here/ I've been waiting for you all year/ Come play, make a mess right here/ Do whatever, I like it weird/ Okay, let 'em disappear/ Say whatever you want to hear/ Just stay," they sing in the chorus of the summer anthem.

