Halsey Launches Affordable Second Makeup Brand 'AF94'

Halsey is launching a second makeup brand described as the “cute and bratty younger sibling” to About-Face Beauty — AF94!

The "Bad At Love" singer shared the exciting announcement to Instagram on Monday (July 18) with a vibrant video showing off the products. "Fun, easy, and accessible products; and I promise you’re gonna want them all,🍋🧸🌈 reads the caption. The makeup line will be available at Walmart starting on July 25. AF94's Instagram account describes the line as “a new made-to-play makeup brand dreamt up by @iamhalsey. All-day, high-impact color built for self-expression in clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulas. Plus—the entire collection is under $10.”

Halsey's first makeup brand, About-Face Beauty, launched in early 2021. According to Billboard, the brand is vegan, cruelty-free and formulated without gluten, phthalates, parabens, or synthetic fragrances. The singer made it a point that “makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.”

See the promo video below: