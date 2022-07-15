Halsey, Justin Timberlake, & Pharrell Team Up For New Calvin Harris Track
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 15, 2022
Calvin Harris has shared another single from his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. The newest track "Stay With Me" is jam-packed with Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams teaming up for an escapist summer tune. After dropping the track, the team also premiered an accompanying music video that sees Halsey, JT, & Pharrell dressed in their best '70s getup with a fresh, modern twist.
Halsey opens the track with a siren-like chorus, "Hey, it's a mess out there/ They can leave, but we don't care/ We'll stay, I'm good right here/ I've been waiting for you all year/ Come play, make a mess right here/ Do whatever, I like it weird/ Okay, let 'em disappear/ Say whatever you want to hear/ Just stay."
The video sees JT and Pharrell singing and dancing their way through stunning kaleidoscopic visuals and Calvin Harris' affinity for saturated colors and lens flares, immersing the viewer in a world that's perpetually in a perfect summer sunset. Harris' music video for his previous single "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug has a similar vibe thanks to film director Emil Nava.
The highly anticipated summer-themed anthology is set for an August 5th release date. It follows his massively successful 2017 Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 which also boasts an impressive lineup of guest features like Frank Ocean, Migos, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and more. Harris recently announced the full line-up of features on Vol. 2. Click here to see the star-studded list.