Halsey, Justin Timberlake, & Pharrell Team Up For New Calvin Harris Track

Calvin Harris has shared another single from his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. The newest track "Stay With Me" is jam-packed with Justin Timberlake, Halsey, and Pharrell Williams teaming up for an escapist summer tune. After dropping the track, the team also premiered an accompanying music video that sees Halsey, JT, & Pharrell dressed in their best '70s getup with a fresh, modern twist.

Halsey opens the track with a siren-like chorus, "Hey, it's a mess out there/ They can leave, but we don't care/ We'll stay, I'm good right here/ I've been waiting for you all year/ Come play, make a mess right here/ Do whatever, I like it weird/ Okay, let 'em disappear/ Say whatever you want to hear/ Just stay."