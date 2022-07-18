Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His 'Soulmate'

According to People, the couple has traveled to Africa together several times including a visit to Botswana in the summer of 2016 after just two dates in London. "I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry said following their engagement. "So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other."

To commemorate the special trip, Harry made a diamond from Botswana the centerpiece of her engagement ring. The diamond is surrounded by two smaller diamonds from Princess Diana's personal collection.