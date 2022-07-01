Prince William Pens Emotional Letter On Princess Diana's Birthday

By Sarah Tate

July 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Prince William penned an emotional letter on his mother, Princess Diana's, birthday to recognize recipients of an award named her honor.

Each year, the prestigious Diana Award is presented to select young people ages 9-25 to honor their humanitarian work and social action, per People. On Friday (July 1), 180 people from 29 countries, including 20 winners from the U.S., will be recognized during a virtual ceremony. To pay tribute to the 2022 recipients, the Duke of Cambridge penned a letter acknowledging how their work continues his mother's legacy.

"Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts," he wrote. "Your stories are incredible. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all."

Prince William also added a personal note about how the People's Princess would be proud of their "compassion, bravery and absolute determination."

"You truly are the personification of my mother's legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all," he said. "I believe there's no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them."

Prince Harry also shared a personal message to the Diana Award recipients, telling them, "All of you have helped keep her voice alive by showing the world how much each small action counts, how kindness is still valued, and how our world can be better if we choose to make it so."

Prince William and Prince Harry honored their late mother in 2021 on what would have been her 60th birthday by unveiling a statue in the Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," William and Harry said in a joint statement, adding, "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

