This Is Georgia's Best Mini Golf Course

Mini golf is for everyone. The beauty of the sport is that you do not have to be a specific age, or a particularly athletic person to enjoy it. Wether you are entertaining the idea for a family fun day, a date, or a night out with friends, mini golf is always an option. Outdoor mini golf courses only stay open during the warmer months, so now is the perfect time to rise to the challenge. There are many mini golf courses sprinkled throughout the state, and this one is rated higher than the rest.

According to Stacker, the best place to mini golf in all of Georgia is at Second Story Entertainment in Blue Ridge.

Here is what Stacker had to say about the best place to mini golf in the entire state:

"Located in a 112-year-old hotel, 2nd Story Entertainment boasts an 18-hole golf course that winds in and out of eight themed rooms. Along the way, players can break up their putting by taking a turn at the giant connect four, checkers, and darts games that line the greenway. A small refreshment stand and arcade await you at the end, the icing on the cake of this truly unique experience."

