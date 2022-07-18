This Is Nebraska’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.

With those ideas in mind, Far and Wide compiled a list of the most beloved dishes in every state in the U.S. These items are not only delicious, but central to the culture in that state. They named runza as the best dish in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Reuben isn't the only sandwich that Nebraska is famous for. It's also home to the runza, a warm, doughy pocket stuffed with ground beef, onions and cabbage. Also known as a bierock, the unique sandwich comes from Nebraska's German roots; it was invented by the daughter of a German immigrant and first sold at fast-food chain Runza for just 15 cents.

So, where can one find the best runza in Nebraska? Runza Restaurants (which has 78 locations throughout the state), of course!