This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Nebraska

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 15, 2022

Film reel and movie clapper on wooden background
Photo: Getty Images

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actress Hillary Swank as the most famous celeb from the Cornhusker State. Here's what they had to say about her:

Actress Hilary Swank was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1974. Swank was discovered as a child by a producer and given acting lessons and coaching. She was also a competitive gymnastics and swimming athlete. Her father was a traveling salesman, and the family lived in Washington state for a few years. Her parents separated when she was 15, and Swank and her mother moved to Los Angeles, where Swank finished high school and began her acting career. She had small roles, including one in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Swank’s breakout role was in The Next Karate Kid. She has since had leading roles in films such as Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, Insomnia and Freedom Writers. Swank has won two Oscars for Best Actress, in 2000 for Boys Don't Cry and in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby.
"Cyrano" Red Carpet - The Red Sea International Film Festival
Photo: Getty Images
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.