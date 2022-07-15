This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Nebraska

Celebrities: They're just like us!

In fact, some are more like us than we may realize. Specifically, those who were born or raised in the same place we call home. Who knows, their favorite coffee shop, burger joint or movie theater could be right down the road.

Family Minded created a list of all the most famous celebrities from every state in the U.S., based on where they were born or where they grew up. They named actress Hillary Swank as the most famous celeb from the Cornhusker State. Here's what they had to say about her:

Actress Hilary Swank was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1974. Swank was discovered as a child by a producer and given acting lessons and coaching. She was also a competitive gymnastics and swimming athlete. Her father was a traveling salesman, and the family lived in Washington state for a few years. Her parents separated when she was 15, and Swank and her mother moved to Los Angeles, where Swank finished high school and began her acting career. She had small roles, including one in Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Swank’s breakout role was in The Next Karate Kid. She has since had leading roles in films such as Million Dollar Baby, Boys Don’t Cry, Insomnia and Freedom Writers. Swank has won two Oscars for Best Actress, in 2000 for Boys Don't Cry and in 2005 for Million Dollar Baby.