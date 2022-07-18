Trina Clarifies Her Stance On Facing Khia In A 'Verzuz' Battle

“I would battle anybody—it is what it is. I have records [I] get on stage and do what I do and if you another female artist, I’m ready,” Trina began. "But when it comes to this particular person, the level of disrespect is beyond. I don’t know you. If I don’t know you, I’m not entertaining or feeding into you. That’s just me. Now, it’s two sides of me. It’s this side that’s this polished side but then I’m from Liberty City, Miami, Florida.”



“I don’t have the time," Trina added. "If I have nothing to do, I wasn’t traveling, if I was sitting at home with my feet up, bored, not booked—oh it’s a war. We could go at it. But I don’t really have the time for that."



Trina and Khia's feud goes back several years but they made headlines in 2020 after Khia challenged Trina for a battle of hits well before the Diamond Princess faced Eve in their battle last year. At the time, Trina addressed the challenge on her radio show in Miami.



“When you girls … are calling my name talking ‘bout you want to battle, make sure you have 10 hits, Trina said. "Make sure you have enough records. Make sure you’re on my level if you think you can go toe-to-toe with me because you can not.”



Elsewhere in the conversation, Trina also discussed her support for Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, boasted her respect for Lil Wayne and more interesting topics. Catch the entire interview above.