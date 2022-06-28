Timbaland Speaks On Future Of 'Verzuz' & Groundbreaking Compilation Album
By Tony M. Centeno
June 28, 2022
Timbaland has spent most of his time behind the boards cranking out numerous hits for an array of artists over the years. He may be busy building his Verzuz empire with Swizz Beatz but he recently found the time to cook up a fresh, groundbreaking body of work.
In an interview Consequence released on Tuesday, June 28, Timbaland opens up about curating Mastercard's inaugural music-based project in partnership with his platform Beatclub. The compilation album called Priceless features 10 songs by various artists and two Beatclub remixes. One of remixes is produced by Timbo himself along with production duo Justin and Jordan Mosley.
"[Mastercard] saw what we were doing," Timbaland explains. "You never know who wants to go to the next level when you don’t have an idea of who wants to go to the next level. That’s how I look at stuff. I need to broaden my horizons when it comes to thinking because I might say, “Let’s just go to this person that’s music related,” but not knowing that a brand wants to come in and they know that they need sonics and better sound to uplift a brand. And so it’s like, wow, finally, people are starting to connect that they need music."
In addition to Priceless, Timbaland has also been busy uplifting his Verzuz brand with Swizz Beatz. Since launching the platform in 2020 during the pandemic, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have put on numerous battles amongst some of the greatest acts in Hip-Hop and R&B. Their most recent battle was between R&B singers Mario and Omarion along with a pre-show battle between Ray J & Bobby V vs. Sammie & Pleasure P. The Virginia native says they have major aspirations for the brand in the future.
"Now we are a business and trying to build it into a billion-dollar business, if that’s what God said it to be," Timbaland declares. "It just grew because of what we tried to do. We just re-educated people on music catalogs and music that’s shining a light on the musicians and their art, giving them their flowers. Whoever would have thought it was a true platform?"
Priceless will be available on all streaming services at a later date but for now you can listen to the project here.