Timbaland Speaks On Future Of 'Verzuz' & Groundbreaking Compilation Album

"[Mastercard] saw what we were doing," Timbaland explains. "You never know who wants to go to the next level when you don’t have an idea of who wants to go to the next level. That’s how I look at stuff. I need to broaden my horizons when it comes to thinking because I might say, “Let’s just go to this person that’s music related,” but not knowing that a brand wants to come in and they know that they need sonics and better sound to uplift a brand. And so it’s like, wow, finally, people are starting to connect that they need music."



In addition to Priceless, Timbaland has also been busy uplifting his Verzuz brand with Swizz Beatz. Since launching the platform in 2020 during the pandemic, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have put on numerous battles amongst some of the greatest acts in Hip-Hop and R&B. Their most recent battle was between R&B singers Mario and Omarion along with a pre-show battle between Ray J & Bobby V vs. Sammie & Pleasure P. The Virginia native says they have major aspirations for the brand in the future.



"Now we are a business and trying to build it into a billion-dollar business, if that’s what God said it to be," Timbaland declares. "It just grew because of what we tried to do. We just re-educated people on music catalogs and music that’s shining a light on the musicians and their art, giving them their flowers. Whoever would have thought it was a true platform?"



Priceless will be available on all streaming services at a later date but for now you can listen to the project here.