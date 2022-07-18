WATCH: Minnesota Man Turns His Pontiac Into Drivable Giant Red Wagon

Many men buy convertibles to make themselves feel young again. One Minnesota man took the idea one step further when he transformed his Pontiac convertible into a not-so-little red wagon, according to the Washington Examiner.

83-year-old Allan Dregseth's favorite childhood toy was a Radio Flyer wagon. And although he isn't a child anymore, he's still able to ride around in an adult-sized version of the toy. Dregseth bought the Pontiac convertible he used as the base of the replica in a junkyard for $300. He spent three months converting it, using aluminum siding to build the wagon walls. A local body shop helped him print the Radio Flyer decals for the sides.

“If you've got an idea, you're never too old to go ahead and do it,” he added (via KARE 11).

Due to the fact the siding renders the car doors unusable, he climbs over the edge and into the driver's seat to operate the... car? Wagon? Once inside, he said the wagon drives like the car it's built on — For the most part.

"You don't see many of these. Not too many (people) stupid enough to try and build one I guess," Dregseth said (via the Washington Examiner). "Just riding in a Radio Flyer wagon makes me feel younger."

Check out the vehicle in the video below.