Competitive Eating Legend Joey Chestnut Headed To Minnesota For Contest

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 13, 2022

Annual 4th Of July Hot Dog Eating Competition Held On Coney Island
Photo: Getty Images

Fresh off his 15th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victory (a world-record), Joey Chestnut is heading to Minnesota, according to Bring Me The News.

After devouring 63 hot dogs (and their buns) in 10 minutes on July 4, Chestnut will take a break from franks and try his hand at bulldozing ribs at the Great Midwest Rib Fest World Eating Championship. The event will be held at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel at 2 p.m. on July 30 and will feature some of the best competitive eaters from around the world. They will get 12 minutes to devour as many ribs as possible.

Although Chestnut is widely known for eating hot dogs, he currently holds the world record for rib-eating, as well. He smashed through an outrageous 13.76 pounds of ribs in 12 minutes in 2013. He also set the taco-eating record in 2017 at Mystic Lake by eating 126 tacos in eight minutes.

Although his competitive-eating stats are impressive, "Jaws" Chestnut will have some stiff competition at Mystic Lake this year. Geoffrey Esper, who's ranked no. 2 in the world for competitive eating, is defending his rib-eating champion title after beating Chestnut by 0.09 pounds in 2019.

For more information about Rib Fest, head here.

