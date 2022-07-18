Woman Wakes From 2 Year Coma, IDs Her Brother As Attacker

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger told CNN that police initially thought Palmer was dead when they found her at the scene of the attack in 2020, but quickly realized she was still alive and breathing shallowly.

The department confirmed that it never located a suspected weapon in its investigation.

A witness told police that Wanda Palmer's brother, Daniel, was seen on her porch at around midnight on the same night that responding officers found her at the scene of the reported attack.

However, the sheriff said there were no phone records, surveillance footage or eyewitness accounts from outside the home at the time of the incident and the department never filed charges against any possible suspects.

Mellinger said he received a call from Palmer's care facility a couple of weeks ago confirming she was now able to speak to authorities about the incident.

Palmer was only able to provide yes-or-no answers, but gave enough testimony for authorities to arrest and charge her brother, Daniel, in relation to her attack.

Daniel Palmer was assessed with a bond of $500,000, the Jackson County WV Sheriff's Department confirmed, although noted that it was unclear how he pleaded in relation to the case.

Wanda Palmer is reported to be coherent but still unable to hold full-length conversations at the time of publication on Monday (July 18), according to CNN.