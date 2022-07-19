'AGT' And 'The Voice' Contestant Nolan Neal Dead At 41

Former America's Got Talent and The Voice contestant Nolan Neal was found dead in his Nashville apartment, his cousin, Dylan Seals, confirmed to TMZ on Tuesday (July 19).

The website reports Neal died on Monday (July 18), according to the medical examiner.

The singer's cause of death has yet to be determined as of Tuesday.

Neal had previously spoke openly about his history with substance abuse, which included a 2020 interview with WBIR in which he admitted to still battling addiction while competing on The Voice.

Seals told TMZ that he was living with his cousin for four months prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and said Neal was sober and focused on making music with him at the time.

Neal was featured on the 15th season of America's Got Talent, which saw him perform his original song, 'Send Me a Butterfly' in the quarterfinals before being eliminated, as well performing a song called 'Lost,' which he said was the first he wrote after getting sober, during his audition for the show.

Neal also appeared on the 10th season of The Voice as a member of Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine's team before being eliminated in the knockout round.

The singer's Instagram fan page, @NolanNealNavy, posted a tribute Tuesday that stated, "I can't believe you're gone from us" and included "Heaven just got a new music director" in its caption.