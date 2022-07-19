For those who were wondering how many margaritas can fit inside the CONCACAF W Championship trophy, Alex Morgan did the math for you.

To celebrate scoring the winning goal for the U.S. in the final against Canada, the USWNT legend had "20 margaritas" poured into the trophy, she said in a tweet. Inspired by Open Championship winner Cameron Smith, who poured as many beers as possible into the Claret Jug trophy earlier this week — which was just two — Morgan decided to try it herself.

"Needed to find out myself… estimated 20 margaritas 🏆," Morgan tweeted, along with photos of her and the CONCACAF W Championship trophy at what appears to be a bar.

Monday's 1-0 win marks the United States' ninth CONCACAF W, and the third for Morgan. This combined with the team's berth in the 2024 Olympics makes USWNT the top team in the region, according to ESPN.