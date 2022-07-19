Anitta Updates Fans Before Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 19, 2022
Anitta is about to undergo surgery just a week after revealing her endometriosis diagnosis to fans on Twitter. On Tuesday, July 19th, the Brazilian pop star shared an update on her health and revealed she's preparing to go into surgery.
"For all my friends texting me worried about me. I forgot to explain in English, I only said in Portuguese, sorry," she wrote in a Tweet. "I came from the tour straight to the hospital to start the preparations for a surgery that Imma do as soon as my body is ready for it." The update came with a selfie showing Anitta on a hospital bed, smiling and giving the camera a thumbs up.
In a follow-up tweet, Anitta continued to give details about the surgery. "The surgery was already scheduled before the tour started. I have something called ENDOMETRIOSIS (very common in millions of women in the world but not as spoken as it should be). I'm doing good being very well cared and will keep everyone posted," she wrote before signing off with, "Lots of love."
The "Boys Don't Cry" singer first posted about her endometriosis on July 8th in a series of tweets calling out doctors who misread her symptoms. "Endometriosis is very common among women," she explained. "It has several side effects, different in each body. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery." She continued, "Here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves."
Vamos, galera, mulheressss. Estou aqui no auge dos acontecimentos mais inacreditáveis da minha vida um atrás do outro tipo um rajadão de bênçãos... mas num ta dando pra sorrir por motivos de: precisamos falar sobre endometriose— Anitta (@Anitta) July 8, 2022
For more information on endometriosis, click here.