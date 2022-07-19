Anitta Updates Fans Before Undergoing Endometriosis Surgery

In a follow-up tweet, Anitta continued to give details about the surgery. "The surgery was already scheduled before the tour started. I have something called ENDOMETRIOSIS (very common in millions of women in the world but not as spoken as it should be). I'm doing good being very well cared and will keep everyone posted," she wrote before signing off with, "Lots of love."

The "Boys Don't Cry" singer first posted about her endometriosis on July 8th in a series of tweets calling out doctors who misread her symptoms. "Endometriosis is very common among women," she explained. "It has several side effects, different in each body. They can extend to the bladder and cause excruciating pain when urinating. There are several treatments. Mine will have to be surgery." She continued, "Here is my appeal for more information for women. More access, more general interest in taking care of the female body so that we can be free and be able to take care of ourselves."