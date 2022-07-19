Dave Chappelle Announces Two New Shows In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 19, 2022

Dave Chappelle Canvassing For Andrew Yang
Photo: Getty Images

After selling out a Minnesota show in less than five minutes, controversial comedian Dave Chappelle has announced two additional shows in the Twin Cities, according to Varsity Theater.

Chappelle's July 20 show at Fist Ave in Minneapolis sold out in a matter of minutes today (July 19). Now, he's announced two more shows in the city. The comic will perform at the Varsity Theater for two nights on July 21 and 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale today at 2 p.m. Here's where you can grab them (if you're quick enough).

Chappelle first performed at Varsity Theater in 2019. The last time he was in Minnesota was for a performance at the Target Center during a 2021 tour stop.

In other Chappelle news, the show announcements come about a month after news broke he bought land in a small Ohio community to spite a developer. He reportedly purchased 19 of 52 acres of land in Yellow Springs, Ohio, to block Oberer Land Developers, Ltd. from building a huge subdivision on the property.

Chappelle, who is originally from Washington D.C., moved to Yellow Springs during the height of his success in the early 2000s. He currently lives there with his wife and three children.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.