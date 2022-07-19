Dave Chappelle Announces Two New Shows In Minnesota
By Taylor Linzinmeir
July 19, 2022
After selling out a Minnesota show in less than five minutes, controversial comedian Dave Chappelle has announced two additional shows in the Twin Cities, according to Varsity Theater.
Chappelle's July 20 show at Fist Ave in Minneapolis sold out in a matter of minutes today (July 19). Now, he's announced two more shows in the city. The comic will perform at the Varsity Theater for two nights on July 21 and 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale today at 2 p.m. Here's where you can grab them (if you're quick enough).
Chappelle first performed at Varsity Theater in 2019. The last time he was in Minnesota was for a performance at the Target Center during a 2021 tour stop.
JUST ANNOUNCED 🔊 Dave Chapelle is hitting our stage for TWO nights on July 21 and July 22!— Varsity Theater (@VarsityTheater) July 19, 2022
⏰ Set your alarms. Tickets go on sale TODAY at 2pm. Grab your tickets here: https://t.co/WD8TDPgA5J pic.twitter.com/WJiYoX8fkm
In other Chappelle news, the show announcements come about a month after news broke he bought land in a small Ohio community to spite a developer. He reportedly purchased 19 of 52 acres of land in Yellow Springs, Ohio, to block Oberer Land Developers, Ltd. from building a huge subdivision on the property.
Chappelle, who is originally from Washington D.C., moved to Yellow Springs during the height of his success in the early 2000s. He currently lives there with his wife and three children.