Dave Chappelle Announces Two New Shows In Minnesota

After selling out a Minnesota show in less than five minutes, controversial comedian Dave Chappelle has announced two additional shows in the Twin Cities, according to Varsity Theater.

Chappelle's July 20 show at Fist Ave in Minneapolis sold out in a matter of minutes today (July 19). Now, he's announced two more shows in the city. The comic will perform at the Varsity Theater for two nights on July 21 and 22. Tickets for the shows go on sale today at 2 p.m. Here's where you can grab them (if you're quick enough).

Chappelle first performed at Varsity Theater in 2019. The last time he was in Minnesota was for a performance at the Target Center during a 2021 tour stop.