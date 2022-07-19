Elton John Thinks These Female Rockers Are 'Making The Best Music'

Elton John is a bonafide legend, but he's still got his finger on the pulse of contemporary music no matter the genre. During an interview with Music Week, the Rocket Man declared that women are making way better rock music than men are right now, with the exception of Sam Fender.

“It’s so great to see Nova Twins, Wet Leg, Let’s Eat Grandma, The Linda Lindas, Haim, and all these girls rocking out and making the best music,” John gushed. “Apart from Sam Fender, none of the boys are doing it, the girls are. It’s a breath of fresh air, because it comes from innocence and pure joy and that, for me, is what music is about.”

His comments come after Mick Jagger praised two male rock stars — YUNGBLUD and Machine Gun Kelly — for bringing "life" to rock music. “In rock music you need energy and there have not been a lot of new rock singers around. Now there are a few. You have Yungblud and Machine Gun Kelly. That kind of post-punk vibe makes me think there is still a bit of life in rock and roll,” he said.

Måneskin singer Damiano David didn't take kindly to Jagger's view, calling it "a very old-fashioned way to see it”. He added that “Nobody is ‘keeping rock’n’roll alive’,” he continued. “It’s just impossible to kill. In my head what we’re doing is very different to what MGK is doing, which is very far from what Yungblud is doing, which is very far from what Willow Smith is doing, but a lot of artists are bringing back that kind of sound and energy: distorted guitars and real drums, to f---ng play with a band with real analogue sounds, stage-diving – all the rock’n’roll shit. Music is just developing. Everything is colliding and mixing in a good way.”