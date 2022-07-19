Goodbye Las Vegas, Hello Texas: ACM Awards Have A New Home In 2023

Goodbye Las Vegas, helloooooo Texas! The Academy of Country Music Awards will have a new home come 2023.

The ACM Awards are now scheduled to take place on May 11, 2023 at Frisco's Ford Center, a 12,000-seat stadium that's home to the Dallas Cowboys' indoor practice facility, according to Variety. It will be the first award show to be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth venue. The coveted award show will still be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video for the second year.

The move to Texas isn't new for the ACMs. The 50th annual edition of the country music award show was held at Arlington's AT&T Stadium in 2015. Besides that (and the two COVID-ridden shows that were moved to Nashville in 2020 and 2021), the show has been held in Las Vegas since 2003.

"The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video. The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys," Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said in a statement, according to Variety.