Houston Texans RB Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Ex-Girlfriend's Home

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson has been arrested and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault.

The charge was originally filed by the Harris County District Clerk's Office as burglary with intent to rape, but was revised to burglary of a habitation, according to ABC 13. Anderson was arrested Friday (July 15) after a warrant was obtained.

The former TCU football player is being accused of breaking into a woman's home. Court documents state a woman who described herself as an ex-girlfriend found Anderson's car parked in front of her garage after coming home from getting coffee around 7 a.m. Anderson allegedly forced himself into her home and didn't leave "until she locked herself in a bathroom and called police," ABC 13 reported. Anderson was released on bond and cannot return to the woman's home or possess a firearm as part of the bail agreement, according to Bleacher Report. His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday (July 20).

The Houston Texans issued the following statement:

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

Anderson signed a reserve/futures contract with the Houston Texans in January after being added to the team's practice squad in December. Anderson previously signed with the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts but was waived by both teams. He has not yet played in an NFL game yet. Anderson attended George Ranch High School in Fort Bend County, where he led his football team to a state championship in 2015. He played college ball at TCU from 2016-2019.