WATCH: Houston Texans Play Hilarious Prank On Employees

By Dani Medina

February 8, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's pranking season over at the Houston Texans front office.

In a video shared by ESPN, the Texans mascot, Toro, decided to play a funny prank on his fellow employees. He grabbed the mannequin on display at the front office and replaced it with an actual person dressed in a Morphsuit and Texans uniform, to make him look like the original mannequin.

This is where the fun begins.

Employees were seen walking by the "mannequin" who would then jump and scare them. Several curse words were flying — and so did a stack of papers from one frightened employee. One worker even tried to punch him because she was so scared.

Another employee spilled his mug and another fell all the way to the ground.

If you're on the hunt for the perfect April Fools' Day prank, use the Houston Texans as inspiration. 😂 See the full video below:

Texans prank employees with fake players

This prank is too much 😂 (via TORO, Houston Texans)

Posted by ESPN on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The Houston Texans just recently hired its new head coach Monday night, Lovie Smith. Smith was previously the Texans associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Before that, he served as the Chicago Bears head coach (2004-2012) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (2014-2015). His hiring comes after the Texans fired head coach David Culley after one season.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices