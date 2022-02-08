WATCH: Houston Texans Play Hilarious Prank On Employees
By Dani Medina
February 8, 2022
It's pranking season over at the Houston Texans front office.
In a video shared by ESPN, the Texans mascot, Toro, decided to play a funny prank on his fellow employees. He grabbed the mannequin on display at the front office and replaced it with an actual person dressed in a Morphsuit and Texans uniform, to make him look like the original mannequin.
This is where the fun begins.
Employees were seen walking by the "mannequin" who would then jump and scare them. Several curse words were flying — and so did a stack of papers from one frightened employee. One worker even tried to punch him because she was so scared.
Another employee spilled his mug and another fell all the way to the ground.
If you're on the hunt for the perfect April Fools' Day prank, use the Houston Texans as inspiration. 😂 See the full video below:
Texans prank employees with fake players
This prank is too much 😂 (via TORO, Houston Texans)Posted by ESPN on Tuesday, February 8, 2022
The Houston Texans just recently hired its new head coach Monday night, Lovie Smith. Smith was previously the Texans associate head coach and defensive coordinator. Before that, he served as the Chicago Bears head coach (2004-2012) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (2014-2015). His hiring comes after the Texans fired head coach David Culley after one season.
OFFICIAL: We have hired Lovie Smith as head coach 😎— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 8, 2022
Details » https://t.co/d3J6FLqzDQ pic.twitter.com/vcEonwKdQw