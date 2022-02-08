WATCH: Houston Texans Play Hilarious Prank On Employees

It's pranking season over at the Houston Texans front office.

In a video shared by ESPN, the Texans mascot, Toro, decided to play a funny prank on his fellow employees. He grabbed the mannequin on display at the front office and replaced it with an actual person dressed in a Morphsuit and Texans uniform, to make him look like the original mannequin.

This is where the fun begins.

Employees were seen walking by the "mannequin" who would then jump and scare them. Several curse words were flying — and so did a stack of papers from one frightened employee. One worker even tried to punch him because she was so scared.

Another employee spilled his mug and another fell all the way to the ground.

If you're on the hunt for the perfect April Fools' Day prank, use the Houston Texans as inspiration. 😂 See the full video below: