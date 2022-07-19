Is There A Serial Killer On The Loose In Texas? Police Address Rumors

Police in Texas are addressing rumors making the rounds on social media that claim a serial killer is on the loose.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office said they have received reports of a text and social media post that is "creating some fear" in the area. "At this point, we have no information nor reason to believe there is a serial killer on the loose in Kerr County," the Kerr County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on July 16.

Police added that it's working three missing persons cases, "but evidence of a connection has not emerged."

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement about rumors and spreading misinformation:

"Alarming posts or texts can have unintended consequences due to the fear that is created. Such disinformation can cause real problems for readers and law enforcement. We encourage you to follow vetted and official sources, including law enforcement social media and approved press releases."

Furthermore, all Kerr County Sheriff's Office releases can be found on its Facebook page.